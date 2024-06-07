Woman wanted in triple killing investigation in Virginia taken into custody in upstate New York

AVOCA, N.Y. (AP) — A 23-year-old woman wanted in the deaths of her three roommates in Virginia was taken into custody after a chase on an upstate New York highway. Police began searching for Alyssa Jane Venable after the bodies of her roommates were discovered Tuesday during a welfare check in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Venable was taken into custody by New York State Police troopers on Thursday evening. Troopers say she was driving a sedan on Interstate 86 when they tried to pull her over, but she refused. The car crashed after running over a tire deflation device. Troopers say they will proceed with extradition arrangements.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.