Woman wanted in triple killing investigation in Virginia taken into custody in upstate New York
AVOCA, N.Y. (AP) — A 23-year-old woman wanted in the deaths of her three roommates in Virginia was taken into custody after a chase on an upstate New York highway. Police began searching for Alyssa Jane Venable after the bodies of her roommates were discovered Tuesday during a welfare check in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Venable was taken into custody by New York State Police troopers on Thursday evening. Troopers say she was driving a sedan on Interstate 86 when they tried to pull her over, but she refused. The car crashed after running over a tire deflation device. Troopers say they will proceed with extradition arrangements.