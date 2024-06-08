Howard University cuts ties with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs after video of attack on Cassie

Howard University is cutting ties to Sean “Diddy” Combs, rescinding an honorary degree that was awarded to him and disbanding a scholarship program in his name. The decision Friday follows a recently released 2016 video that appeared to show him attacking singer Cassie. A statement released on behalf of the Board of Trustees says the behavior shown in the video is “incompatible” with the university’s core values. It adds that Combs was deemed “no longer worthy” to hold the honor. An email seeking comment was sent to a Combs’ spokesperson by The Associated Press on Saturday. Diddy apologized last month for his actions shown in the video.

