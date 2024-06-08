Shooting near a Los Angeles college kills 1 and wounds 4, police say

Police in Los Angeles say a shooting near a college killed a man and wounded four other people. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says homicide detectives were involved in a shooting death investigation on the 800 block of Greenleaf Boulevard in Compton Friday night. Police say the shooting was reported around 8 p.m. and a man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other four victims were transported to a local hospital and their conditions were not immediately known. KCAL-TV reports deputies say the shooting happened near Compton College but was not connected to the school. There was no information available about a suspect.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.