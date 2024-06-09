Skip to Content
AP-National

A look at the Euro 2024 kits: one is cartoonish, others are retro. Hits or fashion faux pas?

By
Published 5:06 AM

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
AP Sports Writer

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s away kit is a tribute to a much-loved and nearly century-old cartoon character, Tintin. Croatia’s shirt will not go unnoticed. Germany’s home is classic white but the away shirt is a bold pink and purple. Ahead of the European soccer championships starting June 14 in Germany, The Associated Press takes a look at some of the kits that will surely catch the eyes of soccer fans and fashionistas from across the globe.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content