British TV host Dr. Michael Mosley reached millions by being his own guinea pig

RHODES, Greece (AP) — Greek police say there is no sign of foul play in the death of British television host Dr. Michael Mosley. An autopsy was underway Monday on the Greek island of Rhodes. Mosley, who was known for putting his body to the test as a guinea pig in experiments, was found dead Sunday on the island of Symi. Searchers spent four days looking for him after he didn’t return from a walk. His wife says he took the wrong route. He apprently headed into rugged terrain on a day when the heat was scorching and the landscape offered no shelter from the sun.

By BRIAN MELLEY and PETROS GIANNAKOURIS Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.