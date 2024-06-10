Massive fire breaks out in 4-story apartment building near downtown Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Firefighters are working to extinguish a massive fire at a four-story apartment complex near downtown Miami. First responders received calls about a fire around 8:15 a.m. Monday. When Miami police and firefighters arrived they also found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says the shooting and fire are part of an active investigation and offered few other details. News helicopter footage showed flames rising from the building along with large plumes of smoke. Suarez says two firefighters were taken to the hospital with heat exhaustion and are in stable condition.

By TERRY SPENCER and FREIDA FRISARO Associated Press

