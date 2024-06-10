Russia orders an Austrian journalist to leave in response to Austria expelling Tass journalist

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry says it has rescinded the accreditation of a correspondent for Austria’s public broadcaster ORF and told her to leave the country. The ministry says it’s in response to Austria’s expulsion of a journalist for Russian state news agency Tass. ORF says Maria Knips-Witting had been based in Moscow since January. It was the latest action against foreign journalists in Russia.

