The only surviving victim of a metal pipe attack in Iowa has died, authorities say

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The only survivor of a metal pipe attack in Iowa has died. That’s led authorities to charge the suspect with a fourth count of first-degree murder. The Linn County Sheriff’s Department alleges 34-year-old Luke Truesdell, of Marion, attacked four people with a metal pipe last week at a rural Iowa home near Cedar Rapids. Three people died at the home. The sheriff said in a Sunday statement that the fourth person, 34-year-old Brent Anthony Brown, died two days later. Truesdell’s public defender didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press on Monday. But Gardner has said that among the possible motives was that the crime might be made into a movie.

