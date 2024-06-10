UN migration agency says the number of internally displaced people in Sudan has surpassed 10 million

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. migration agency told The Associated Press Monday that the number of internally displaced people in Sudan has reached more than 10 million.The International Organization for Migration said the tally includes 2.83 million driven from their homes before the current war began by multiple local conflicts that have been happening in recent years.More than 2 million other people have been driven abroad, mostly to neighboring Chad, South Sudan and Egypt, IOM spokesman Mohammedali Abunajela told the AP.Sudan’s conflict began in April last year when soaring tensions between the leaders of the military and the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces exploded into open fighting in the capital, Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.

