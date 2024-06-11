Man arraigned in fatal shooting of off-duty Chicago police officer

CHICAGO (AP) — A 22-year-old man has entered a plea of not guilty in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Chicago police officer. Xavier L. Tate Jr. was arraigned Tuesday on charges including first-degree murder in the April 21 slaying of 30-year-old Officer Luis M. Huesca. Huesca had completed his work shift and was on his way home when he shot multiple times on the city’s Southwest Side. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Authorities say Tate was identified in part through video evidence collected from dozens of locations after Huesca was killed. He was arrested May 1. A judge later denied Tate pretrial release.

