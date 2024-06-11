NFL’s dedication to expanding flag football starts at the top with Commissioner Roger Goodell

The NFL’s dedication to expanding flag football starts at the top. Commissioner Roger Goodell has been fully invested in growing the non-contact version of the most popular sport in the United States. Flag football introduces more people, including folks around the world, to the NFL so it’s a wise commitment for a league that wants to become a global powerhouse. The league says 20 million people in 100 different countries are playing flag football. It’s the fastest-growing sport globally and will debut in the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. The NFL led the charge to make it happen and that was just the start.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.