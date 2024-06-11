Older worker accuses defense contractor of discriminating by seeking recent college grads

BOSTON (AP) — A defense contractor is being sued over allegations that it discriminated against older workers in job ads. The federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Boston accuses RTX Corp. of posting ads that target younger workers at the expense of their older peers. RTX, formerly Raytheon Technologies, is an American multinational aerospace and defense conglomerate headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. The lawsuit accuses it of posting ads seeking job applicants who are recent graduates or have limited work experience. RTX denies the allegations, saying it complies with all relevant age discrimination laws. The AARP foundation is backing the lawsuit, which seeks class action status.

