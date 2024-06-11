On Eid al-Adha, Senegal’s star sheep are for luxury, not sacrifice
By MONIKA PRONCZUK
Associated Press
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — As Muslims worldwide prepare to celebrate Eid Al-Adha, Senegal’s locally bred star sheep have their moment to shine. The animals that can fetch tens of thousands of dollars live a life of luxury in special parlors where they are massaged, groomed and fed syringes full of vitamins. The prize sheep are most often bought for prestige breeding and beauty contests. Muslims on Eid al-Adha kill and eat a sheep to commemorate the Quranic tale of Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice Ismail as an act of obedience to God. But like Ibrahim’s son, Senegal’s prize sheep will be spared.