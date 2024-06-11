Police in Ohio fatally shoot man who they say charged at officers with knife

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say officers shot and killed a man who they say charged at them with a knife after they first tried to stop him with a Taser. Police in Columbus received multiple calls Monday night about a man in the middle of the street running at vehicles with a knife. Sgt. Joe Albert says when officers arrived, the man drove away. Albert says the man eventually stopped and started walking toward traffic with the knife. One officer fired a Taser, but the man turned around and charged at the officers who then fired their guns at him.

