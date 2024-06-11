Production starts at Senegal’s first offshore oil project

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Production has started at Senegal’s first offshore oil project. The Australian group Woodside Energy on Tuesday announced the start of production at its Sangomar field off the African country. The discovery of gas and oil fields off the coast of Senegal in 2014 raised hopes the industry would bring billions of dollars in revenue to the country and transform its economy. Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who took office in April, has announced a review of oil and gas contracts with foreign companies as part of reforms he promised during the election campaign.

