Riots erupt in drought-stricken central Algeria over months of water shortages

TIARET, Algeria (AP) — Violent riots erupted in a drought-stricken Algerian desert city last weekend after months of water shortages left taps running dry and forced residents to queue to access water for their households. Protestors in Tiaret wearing balaclavas set tires aflame and set up make-shift barricades to block roads in protest of their water being rationed, according to pictures and videos circulating on social media. The rioting comes as Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune prepares to vie for a second term as president of the oil-rich North African nation. The region has been among the most hit by climate change and a multi-year drought.

