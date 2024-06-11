Skip to Content
South African political party led by Zuma seeks to halt parliament election of country’s president

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s third biggest political party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, has filed legal papers seeking to halt the first sitting of Parliament scheduled for Friday to elect the country’s president. The party says it is boycotting the sitting and has alleged irregularities in the election. It also seeks a new election. The election saw the ruling African National Congress party lose its majority in parliament for the first time since taking power three decades ago at the end of the apartheid era. The ANC now seeks to form a government of national unity with various opposition parties.

