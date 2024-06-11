Steady decline in youth hockey participation in Canada raises concerns about the future of the sport

BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — In 2022, a veteran of the Bauer Hockey equipment giant said the number of kids playing hockey in Canada was spiraling downward. Participation numbers have been dropping for some time in the nation that is home to the sport. Many watching the trend see ominous signs when it comes to young people choosing hockey in Canada and worry that some of the solutions will not be easy. The sport has become more and more expensive to the point where some parents feel they can’t take part.

