TNT Sports reaches 10-year deal to carry the French Open beginning next year

Warner Bros. Discovery and the French Tennis Federation made official on Tuesday what had been revealed over the weekend — the French Open will air on TNT Sports in the United States beginning next year. TV sportscaster Noah Eagle announced at the end of NBC’s coverage on Sunday that TNT Sports would be the new home of the tournament. The 10-year agreement will average $65 million per year, a sizable jump from the $25-30 million a year the French Tennis Federation had received from NBC and Tennis Channel for the U.S. rights. NBC first aired the second leg of tennis’ Grand Slam in 1975, and had been doing it uninterrupted since 1983.

