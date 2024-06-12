Republican Party rifts on display in Virginia congressional primary pitting Good and McGuire

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Bob Good is fighting a two-front battle to hold his seat in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District. And that doesn’t even count his opponent in the June 18 GOP primary, state Sen. John McGuire. Good chairs the House Freedom Caucus and played a key role in the ouster of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. He has drawn the ire of establishment Republicans and has lost the support of former President Donald Trump. The former president endorsed McGuire. Good fell out of favor with Trump when he endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the 2024 presidential nomination.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.