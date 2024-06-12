Runner-up criticizes Nevada GOP Senate nominee Sam Brown while other former rivals back him

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada GOP Senate Republican runner-up Jeff Gunter has continued his attacks on the nominee and retired Army Capt. Sam Brown. However, on Wednesday, other former rivals backed Brown’s quest to unseat incumbent Democrat Jacky Rosen. It marks an early preview of how Republican leadership may coalesce around the nominee who is set for a fierce general election battle, which could decide which party controls the U.S. Senate. For months, Brown faced criticism from within his own party, who chastised him for skipping debates and having the backing of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. But some say the GOP’s quest to take down Rosen trumps any intra-party grievances from a bitter Republican primary.

