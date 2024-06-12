Senate confirms new energy regulators, extending Biden’s grip on panel that backs renewable energy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s grip on a key federal energy commission will last beyond his first term, giving a boost to the Democrat’s push for renewable energy regardless of the election results in November. The Senate has approved two new members of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and set up a vote on a third new panelist as soon as Thursday. The five-member commission oversees natural gas pipelines and other energy infrastructure, including the transmission of electricity across state lines. The panel approved a long-awaited rule last month making it easier to transmit renewable energy such as wind and solar power to the electric grid — a key part of Biden’s goal to limit planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.