Sony Pictures acquires Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Sony Pictures Entertainment is getting into the exhibition business. The studio behind recent films like “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” and “The Garfield Movie” has acquired the distinctive theater chain Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, the companies said Wednesday. Included in the deal is the genre film festival Fantastic Fest. Sony said it will continue to welcome content from all studios and distributors at the theaters. For many years, Hollywood studios were banned from owning movie theaters, but that changed in 2020 when the Paramount Consent Decrees were terminated. For Sony, the Drafthouse acquisition is also tied into its experiences initiatives.

