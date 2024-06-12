Woman with gun taken into custody after standoff at FBI building in Seattle, authorities say

SEATTLE (AP) — A woman armed with a handgun was taken into custody after an hourlong standoff at the FBI building in Seattle. That’s according to FBI spokesperson Steve Bernd. The woman walked into a publicly accessible area on Wednesday where people have to wait to be buzzed into the lobby. She did not gain access to the lobby and was taken into custody following negotiations with law enforcement. No one was hurt during the incident. The woman’s identity was not immediately released.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.