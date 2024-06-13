1 of 2 abducted Louisiana children is found dead in Mississippi after their mother is killed

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police say a Louisiana woman has been found dead in her home and her two young daughters were abducted and found hours later in Mississippi. One was dead and the other alive. Investigators say a Louisiana resident suspected in the deaths and abduction was arrested in Jackson, Mississippi. Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office in Louisiana says the suspect had a car belonging to Callie Brunett and had the woman’s 6-year-old daughter. The body of the woman’s 4-year-old was found near the car in a wooded area in Jackson. Louisiana State Police issued an Amber Alert for the girls after their mother’s body was found in her home.

