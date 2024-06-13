British coroner criticizes US government over death of teen motorcyclist Harry Dunn in 2019

LONDON (AP) — A British coroner has criticised the U.S. government over a lack of training for diplomatic personnel prior to a road accident in August 2019 that saw a teenage motorcyclist killed by one of its employees. At the end of a four-day inquiry on Thursday, Northamptonshire coroner Anne Pember recorded the death of 19-year-old Harry Dunn as being as a result of “injuries sustained during a head-on collision” with a car being driven on the wrong side of the road. The driver Anne Sacoolas had admitted to police two months after the accident that she “drove like an American.” Sacoolas pleaded guilty by video link of causing death by careless driving in 2022. She was given an eight-month suspended prison sentence.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.