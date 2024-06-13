Israelis and Palestinians are hopeful but cautious over the latest cease-fire proposal

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A proposed cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas is raising hopes across the Middle East and beyond that eight months of fighting could soon come to an end and that dozens of captives taken by the militant group could soon be freed. The deal is the latest serious attempt to wind down the war, and while it still faces significant hurdles, negotiations meant to bring it to fruition are ongoing. But hopes for a cease-fire have been dashed before over disagreements between the two sides and Palestinians and Israelis are both bracing for disappointment.

By TIA GOLDENBERG and WAFAA SHURAFA Associated Press

