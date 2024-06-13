Tony Bennett’s daughters sue their brother over his handling of the late singer’s assets

NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Bennett’s two daughters are suing their brother, alleging he mishandled and failed to disclose some of their father’s assets in his role as trustee of the late singer’s estate. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in New York by Antonia and Johanna Bennett accuses D’Andrea “Danny” Bennett of not accounting for all of the proceeds from this year’s sale of Tony Bennett’s catalog and certain image rights to the brand development firm Iconoclast. Danny Bennett, who was the singer’s manager and runs the family trust, didn’t respond Thursday to an email and phone message seeking comment on the lawsuit. The sisters are seeking unspecified “equitable relief” as well as a full accounting and inventory of the trust.

