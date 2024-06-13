Toxic garlic should have prompted EPA to warn against gardening near Ohio derailment, watchdog says

A watchdog group says the Environmental Protection Agency should conduct additional soil studies around the site of a toxic train derailment in Ohio after independent testing found high levels of chemicals in locally grown garlic. The Government Accountability Project filed a formal petition on Thursday with the EPA. The EPA has said that its own testing did not show high levels of dioxins or other chemicals and therefore, additional tests in individual yards and gardens weren’t needed.

