Ukraine arrives at Euro 2024 to a patriotic welcome and vivid reminder of the war at home
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer
WIESBADEN, Germany (AP) — The Ukraine men’s soccer team was made to feel at home for its first practice in Germany for the European Championship. Patriotic songs were broadcast and thousands of exiled Ukrainians watching in the stadium at Wiesbaden on Thursday. There was a vivid reminder of the war at home that is a uniting force for this Ukraine squad. Each player had a ball to give to a fan and Oleksandr Zinchenko presented his to a military veteran who had prosthetic legs below each knee. Near the stadium is the United States military headquarters in Germany that’s coordinating delivery of military aid from Ukraine’s allies.