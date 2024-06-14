Army Corps finds soil contaminated under some St. Louis-area homes, but no health risk

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Army Corps of Engineers has determined that soil is contaminated beneath some suburban St. Louis homes near a creek where nuclear waste was dumped decades ago, but the contamination isn’t enough to pose a health risk. Soil beneath six homes at the Cades Cove subdivision in Florissant “will not need to be remediated,” Robin Parks, a lead engineer for the St. Louis District of the Corps, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Thursday. The Corps said in March announced it was taking soil samples from the properties that sit near Coldwater Creek, which was contaminated after nuclear waste was dumped there in the 1960s.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.