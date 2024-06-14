Biden, Meloni meet on sidelines of G7 summit but one notable matter wasn’t on the table: abortion
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, COLLEEN LONG and NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press
BORGO EGNAZIA, Italy (AP) — President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had a lot to talk about when they met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit. But one notable matter wasn’t on the table: That’s abortion, an issue that emerged as an unexpected friction point among the democracies gathered in Italy. Meloni’s right-wing government this week worked to water down references to abortion in the final statement put out by all of the G7 nations at the end of the summit. A White House readout of the Biden-Meloni meeting made no reference to the abortion issue and instead emphasized their common efforts to support Ukraine in its battle against Russia.