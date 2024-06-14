Harris stepping in for Biden at Ukraine summit as she takes growing role in heat of 2024 campaign
By AAMER MADHANI
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s Vice President Kamala Harris, not President Joe Biden, who will join world leaders in Switzerland on Saturday and meet with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss his vision for ending the grinding war launched by Russia. Biden on Friday wrapped up talks at a summit in Italy, and then headed straight to Los Angeles for a glitzy campaign fundraiser. Biden has increasingly turned to Harris as he tries to reassemble the coalition of voters that helped them beat Trump in 2020, and that they will likely need again to win a second term.