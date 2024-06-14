Kansas governor and GOP leaders say they have a deal on tax cuts to end 2 years of stalemate
By JOHN HANNA
AP Political Writer
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Democratic governor and top Republican lawmakers in Kansas say they have an agreement on a package of broad tax cuts. The deal between Gov. Laura Kelly and leaders of the GOP-controlled Legislature potentially ends a two-year political standoff that has prevented Kansas from following other states in making big reductions. The deal announced late Thursday would save taxpayers a total of about $1.2 billion over the next three years. Republican leaders had hoped for bigger cuts. Kelly had argued that larger cuts would lead to budget shortfalls within five years. Lawmakers expect to consider the plan during a special session set to begin Tuesday.