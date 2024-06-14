‘Tis the season for swimming and bacteria alerts in lakes, rivers

TUFTONBORO, N.H. (AP) — With summer about to start, many people planning to flock to their favorite swimming holes may also want to read up on bacteria warnings. The increased traffic at ponds, lakes and rivers means extra attention needs to be paid to E coli, cyanobacteria, and other concerns. At least 20 people reported E. coli infections after swimming in a Virginia lake around Memorial Day. In Massachusetts, more than half of the 22 beaches closed Friday were due to to “bacteria exceedance.” In New Hampshire, cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae that produces toxins, prompted warnings at several Lake Winnipesaukee beaches.

By KATHY McCORMACK and NICK PERRY Associated Press

