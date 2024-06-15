Skip to Content
Malfunctioning steam room sets off alarm, prompts evacuation at Rhode Island YMCA

Published 10:42 AM

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — A malfunctioning steam room at a YMCA in Rhode Island pumped out so much steam that it triggered an a sprinkler system alarm, prompting an evacuation. In a statement, the Middletown Police Department said officials rushed to the Newport County YMCA in Middletown around 9 a.m. Saturday for a possible explosion but later learned an excessive amount of steam had set off the building’s emergency sprinkler system. A 58-year-old woman was hurt but officials said it was a minor injury. The YMCA would remain closed Saturday.

