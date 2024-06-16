France captain Kylian Mbappé urges young people to vote, warns against ‘extremes’ ahead of elections

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — On the eve of France’s first game at the European Championship, captain Kylian Mbappé has called on French people to vote and warned against “extremes” at a time when the far right seeks to take power in upcoming parliamentary elections. Mbappé’s teammates Marcus Thuram and Ousmane Dembélé already expressed strong opinions about domestic politics and the need to vote. President Emmanuel Macron called national elections on June 30 to counter a surge in support for far-right opponents in European elections.

