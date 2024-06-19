Mediterranean diet or not, eating seasonally can be good for you

It’s been years since scientists established that the Mediterranean diet really is good for you. But nutrition experts say you can improve your health anywhere by mimicking at least one aspect of the diet — eat whatever fruits and vegetables are in season. That injects more variety into your diet and lowers the risk of heart disease, obesity and other ailments. Choosing what is abundant in the market each month is a good way to start. Try farmer’s markets and boxes of community shared agriculture that deliver in-season produce. Regional grocery store chains are also likely to promote local produce.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.