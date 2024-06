NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Thousands of Kenyan anti-tax protesters have entered parliament, and part of the building is on fire. Legislators are evacuating. Police earlier Tuesday fired live ammunition at the protesters in the capital, Nairobi, as thousands continued to rally and demand that legislators vote against new taxes proposed in a controversial finance bill.

