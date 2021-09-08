Dallas officer placed on leave after shooting at unarmed man

AP Texas

By TERRY WALLACE

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas police officer is on leave pending an investigation after video from his body camera showed him shooting at an unarmed man. Police received complaints on Sept. 2 of men drinking, smoking and firing a gun into the air outside a laundromat. Arriving officers found a man matching a 911 caller’s description. Police Chief Eddie Garcia says as Officer Branson Grisham approached the man, gun in hand, the man entered an alley. Grisham found the man with his back turned and fumbling in his front waistband. Grisham told the man to show his hands, then fired an errant shot.