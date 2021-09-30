Texas GOP’s proposed statehouse maps aim to protect party

AP Texas

By ACACIA CORONADO

Report for America/Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Republicans have released their proposals to redraw maps for their own seats. Their aspirations for the statehouse mirrored their plans for congressional representation, which is to keep the party in power amid big demographic shifts. Democrats and Latino advocacy groups and others immediately protested proposals Thursday. They have fewer districts with a majority population of minority voters, or the number of majority minority districts remained the same, even though census figures show nine of every 10 new residents in rapidly growing Texas’ are people of color. Republican leadership said race wasn’t taken into account in the proposed maps and they comply with the federal Voting Rights Act.