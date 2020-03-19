U.S. reportedly set to announce restrictions on travel across Mexico border

Border

EL PASO, Texas -- The U.S. is expected to announce restrictions Friday on travel across the Mexican border, sources told the news agency Reuters.

It quoted officials briefed on the planned restrictions as saying that border crossings would be limited to essential travel.

Reuters reported that the restrictions along Mexico's border would be similar to what the U.S. and Canada agreed to earlier this week along the northern border in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The U.S. and Mexican governments were said to be still finalizing the details as of late Thursday, according to officials with both governments.

A senior official with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security told Reuters that the U.S. hoped to finalize an agreement with Mexico, but could act unilaterally if necessary.