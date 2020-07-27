Skip to Content
U.S. won’t expel migrant children secretly detained in Texas hotel

migrant child detained
A migrant child being held at the south Texas border is seen in this file photo.

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Trump administration has agreed not to expel children it detained in a Texas hotel and will instead allow them to remain in the U.S. and pursue their immigration cases.

The move comes days after The Associated Press first reported on the U.S. government’s secretive practice of detaining unaccompanied children in hotels before rapidly deporting them under an emergency declaration citing the coronavirus.

Government data obtained by AP showed the U.S. had detained children nearly 200 times over two months in three Hampton Inn & Suites hotels.

