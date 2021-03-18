U.S.-Mexico border travel restrictions extended through April 21

Border

WASHINGTON, DC – Travel restrictions across the U.S.-Mexico border have now been extended through at least April 21, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday.

The border crossing limitations, which have been in place throughout the pandemic to help slow the spread of Covid-19, were set to expire on March 21 - but have now been extended for yet another month.

The restrictions, which limit crossings to only essential travel, also apply to the northern border with Canada in addition to the southern border with Mexico.

The border will continue to be open for essential travel - which includes travel for trade and business.

Homeland Security said non-essential travel, defined as "travel that is considered tourism or recreational in nature," remains prohibited.