U.S.-Mexico border travel restrictions extended through April 21
WASHINGTON, DC – Travel restrictions across the U.S.-Mexico border have now been extended through at least April 21, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday.
The border crossing limitations, which have been in place throughout the pandemic to help slow the spread of Covid-19, were set to expire on March 21 - but have now been extended for yet another month.
The restrictions, which limit crossings to only essential travel, also apply to the northern border with Canada in addition to the southern border with Mexico.
The border will continue to be open for essential travel - which includes travel for trade and business.
Homeland Security said non-essential travel, defined as "travel that is considered tourism or recreational in nature," remains prohibited.
To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, and in coordination with our partners in Canada and Mexico, the United States is extending the restrictions on non-essential travel at our land borders through April 21, while ensuring continued flows of essential trade and travel.— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 18, 2021
How can anyone at kvia put this article out? I’m sure if you listen to anyone in the office talk you’ll hear about regular juarez trips. The border is not closed at all
Exactly, what a crock of manure!