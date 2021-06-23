Skip to Content
10:44 AM
VP Harris coming to El Paso on Friday for Mexico border visit

Vice President Kamala Harris.
CNN
Vice President Kamala Harris.

EL PASO, Texas -- Vice President Kamala Harris will visit El Paso on Friday to examine conditions along the U.S.-Mexico border for her first time as vice president.

Politico reported the news on Wednesday morning, citing sources familiar with the vice president’s plans. She is set to be accompanied by Alejandro Mayorkas, head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, on the trip.

The vice president has come under increasing criticism from Republicans in recent months after she was named by President Biden to oversee the administration’s handling of the border situation and the migrant surge.

The GOP had complained about her lack of a visit to border facilities where migrants, particularly children, are being held.

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

