4 migrants saved from Rio Grande after west El Paso storm

Border

EL PASO, Texas -- Four migrants stuck in the Rio Grande were rescued by U.S. Border Patrol agents who spotted them a short time after a super storm moved through west El Paso.

Monday night's river rescue by border agents took place near Paisano and Executive; none of the migrants were seriously hurt - but the potential certainly existed.

Agents noticed the stuck migrants shortly after a powerful storm blasted through west El Paso with 56-mile an hour winds and hail; it also dumped about an inch of rain into an already swollen Rio Grande and flooded a portion of nearby Paisano.