El Paso firefighters pull body out of canal near border

El Paso firefighters work to recover a body out of a canal along Paisano.
El Paso firefighters work to recover a body out of a canal along Paisano.

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso firefighters on Wednesday afternoon recovered a body from a canal near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Fire crews were summoned around 1 p.m. after U.S. Border Patrol agents spotted the body in the canal near Paisano and Schuster.

A fire department spokesman said after it was recovered, the body was turned over to the El Paso County Medical Examiner to determine the victim's identity and cause of death.

  3. It’s probably been there a while and just floated to the top. They need to border hop somewhere else. We have too many expressways and cánals that they obviously are unable to navigate.

