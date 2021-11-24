El Paso firefighters pull body out of canal near border

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso firefighters on Wednesday afternoon recovered a body from a canal near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Fire crews were summoned around 1 p.m. after U.S. Border Patrol agents spotted the body in the canal near Paisano and Schuster.

A fire department spokesman said after it was recovered, the body was turned over to the El Paso County Medical Examiner to determine the victim's identity and cause of death.