El Paso firefighters pull body out of canal near border
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso firefighters on Wednesday afternoon recovered a body from a canal near the U.S.-Mexico border.
Fire crews were summoned around 1 p.m. after U.S. Border Patrol agents spotted the body in the canal near Paisano and Schuster.
A fire department spokesman said after it was recovered, the body was turned over to the El Paso County Medical Examiner to determine the victim's identity and cause of death.
Comments
3 Comments
Probably another illegal.
Why should out firefighters risk their lives in saving someone who is risking their life?
It’s probably been there a while and just floated to the top. They need to border hop somewhere else. We have too many expressways and cánals that they obviously are unable to navigate.