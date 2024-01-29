Skip to Content
CERESO prison in Juárez experiencing cat population increase

Heriberto Perez, KVIA.
Published 11:57 AM

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Centro de Readaptación Social or Social Rehabilitation Center (CERESO 3) is the state prison in Juárez directed by the Chihuahua's Secretary of Public Safety.

Recent reports have said the prison has seen an increase in the cat population in the area surrounding the prison.

In order for officials to remove the cats to the City's Animal Welfare Department, the State of Chihuahua needs to issue a permit through the Juarez Department of Ecology.

ABC-7 spoke with Director César Díaz, who said the nearly 30 cats living there have been used to prevent a rodent infestation.

These cats are not being vaccinated or sterilized, officials say.

The Animal Welfare Department has the capacity to take in the cats, according to Díaz.

Once the order to take the cats to the department is issued, the cats will be given medical treatments and put up for adoption.

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

