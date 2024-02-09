Lawsuit claims National Guard members sexually exploited migrants seeking asylum

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A federal lawsuit accuses National Guard members of sexually exploiting migrants at a Buffalo-area hotel where they are being housed while awaiting asylum hearings. The lawsuit filed in New York City names at least six New York National Guard members who were assigned to the hotel, along with several employees of the company DocGo, the contractor hired by New York City to oversee the migrants’ needs. It was brought by several asylum seekers and employees hired to work at the hotel. A National Guard spokesman did not respond to a request for comment. A statement from DocGo said it is committed to ensuring the well-being of those in its care.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.