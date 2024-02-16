Juarez Ecology Department raises awareness of animal abuse cases

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Juárez Ecology Department held a keynote lecture in front of dozens of Borderland teenagers and authorities to keep raising awareness on animal welfare and to prevent more abuse cases in the city.

Miguel Carbonell, a Mexican investigator and author of several human and animal rights books, was the keynote speaker at this event.

He said the case of Benito the former Juárez giraffe was an example of the prevalence of animal abuse in the city.

Carbonell said before the lecture that the planet is not only the humans' property, we share it with different species that also deserve decent treatment.

"There is a new sensitivity that many generations share to avoid mistreatment and cruelty towards animals," Carbonell said.

The City's Ecology Department Director César Díaz also said new generations have a different mindset in terms of animal welfare, compared to previous generations who were taught differently in how to treat animals.

Díaz also mentioned the department is planning to have several sterilization events in different parts of the city to assist those families that can't afford services for their pets.